The Weekender: Safari North Wildlife, Memorial Bash and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out and have fun on this extended Memorial Day weekend around central Minnesota. Take the family and check out the Safari North Wildlife Park, go to the Memorial Day Bash in Waite Park, rock out to the Thrillbillies at Rollies, have fun in Sauk Rapids with a 5K, and take the kids fishing in Brainerd. Read more in The Weekender!
Safari North Wildlife ParkBrainerd
Get up close and personal with animals of all shapes, sizes and species in Brainerd this weekend. Safari Wildlife Park is a great family friendly event providing positive experiences that last a lifetime no matter how old you are. Each year guests marvel at wild wonders as they play, laugh, and learn and this Memorial Day weekend is just the right time to visit. The park is open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tickets for adults are $15 and kids are $10, however you can save a few bucks by going to the Value Connection to get your tickets.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- OPEN DAILY at 9:00 a.m.
Memorial Day BashWaite Park
Grab your friends for a day of music and fun out in Waite Park this weekend. Friends Bar and Restaurant is holding their Annual Memorial Day Bash on Sunday. There will be live music from Pandemic & Switch, bean bags, food specials and more. This is an indoor and outdoor event and there is no cover. The outdoor games start at 12:00 p.m. and the first band will play at 4:00 p.m. before things move inside for Switch starting at 9:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, May 26th, 12:00 p.m.
The ThrillbilliesSauk Rapids
Put on your dancing shoes and party with a great country music loving crowd Friday night. Rollies will be hosting the Thrillbillies for a night of dancing, partyings and great country music. The band has an upbeat attitude and exciting stage presence with songs you can't help but sing and dance along too. There is no cover for the show and the music starts at 9:00 p.m.
NO COVER!
- Friday, May 24th, 9:00 p.m.
FITFAM 5KSauk Rapids
Walk, run and have fun with the family in Sauk Rapids Thursday. F!TFAM 5Ks are a free walk/run for the whole family! Pack up the strollers and join the fun at Lions Park! Each walk starts with a kids mini dash, then you can walk, run, bike, rollerblade, etc. The main goal is to get families out and active. No winners or loser, no timers just a fun stroll to enjoy some fresh air and good company. The event is free and come with a great attitude and ready to have fun.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, May 23rd, 6:00 p.m.
Kids Fishing ClinicBrainerd
Take the kids for a day of fun and fishing in Brainerd this weekend. A Kids Fishing Clinic will be held at Rice Lake in Lum Park Saturday. From 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. kids ages 4-14 can enjoy learning stations, lunch, fishing contest, prizes and goodie bags. Registration starts at 9:15 a.m. and you must be registered to participate. All children must have an adult present and the event is free.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, May 25th, 9:00 a.m.