The Weekender: Safari North Wildlife, Memorial Bash and More!

1

Get up close and personal with animals of all shapes, sizes and species in Brainerd this weekend. Safari Wildlife Park is a great family friendly event providing positive experiences that last a lifetime no matter how old you are. Each year guests marvel at wild wonders as they play, laugh, and learn and this Memorial Day weekend is just the right time to visit. The park is open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tickets for adults are $15 and kids are $10, however you can save a few bucks by going to the Value Connection to get your tickets.

CLICK HERE for ticket information!

- OPEN DAILY at 9:00 a.m.