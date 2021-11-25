The Weekender: Quarry Park, Sound of Music and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Looking for things to do to entertain your family and friends this Thanksgiving weekend? No worries we got you covered with several events happening throughout central Minnesota. Take a walk through Quarry Park and Nature Preserve, watch GREAT Theatre's production of the Sound of Music, do some shopping at the Holiday Hoopla Craft and Gift Expo, listen to the sounds of some iconic duo's at Pioneer Place, and head to Kimball for the mini-dazzle parade. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Quarry ParkWaite Park
Take a stroll through Quarry Park and Nature Preserve this week. Quarry Park is the largest in the Stearns County Park system with 683 acres to explore. As a qya to say thank you Quarry Park is offering free parking Thanksgiving Day Friday. Park hours are 8:00 a.m. to one-half hour after sunset. If you choose to go either Saturday or Sunday parking will be just $5. The Minnesota DNR is also waiving all entrance fees for all 75 state parks are recreation on Friday.
FREE PARKING THANKSGIVING
- Thursday, November 25th, 8:00 a.m.
- Friday, November 26th, 8:00 a.m.
- 2
Sound of MusicSt. Cloud
This is your last weekend to catch GREAT Theatre's production of The Sound Of Music. This Broadway musical has become the most successful movie musical ever and is now coming to the Paramount Theatre stage. Sing along with Maria and the Von Trapp family as they go from a life of order to fun. Tickets for the show are just $28 for students and $36 for adults. Showtimes will run Friday through Sunday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, November 26th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 27th, 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 28th, 2:00 p.m.
- 3
Holiday Hoopla Craft & Gift ExpoSt. CloudGet and early start on your holiday shopping in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The Holiday Hoopla Crafts and Gifts Expo is Saturday at the River's Edge Convention Center. Check over 75 vendors and find the perfect item for your family or friend on your Christmas list. The expo runs from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and admission is free.EVENT IS FREE!- Saturday, November 27th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
Super DuosSt. Cloud
Hear the sounds of some of the most iconic music duo's in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The Pioneer Place theatre is holding a duo tribute concert on the main stage Friday night. Listen to the melody and harmony blend that could only be created by those specific voices: Lennon & McCartney, Simon & Garfunkel, Phil & Don Everly, Hall & Oates, The Righteous Brothers, Sam & Dave, Brooks & Dunn and others. Tickets for the show are just $25. Show time begins at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, November 26th, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Mini-Dazzle ParadeKimball
Take the family for a night out in Kimball this weekend. The Kimball Boy Scout Troop 357 is having their second annual Mini-Dazzle Parade on Friday. Starting at 7:00 p.m. local businesses, organizations, and teams will be lining up to celebrate Christmas. Before the parade, businesses and vendors will have holiday shops set up at the Lions Shelter. The Boy Scouts will be selling Christmas Trees and the Lions will be selling wreaths. There will also be dinner with Santa at the park from 4:30 to 6:30 with free hot dogs provided by the Lions Club.
FREE EVENT!
- Friday, November 26th, 7:00 p.m.