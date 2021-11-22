Kimball Hosts Mini-Dazzle Parade

KIMBALL -- Kimball Boy Scout Troop 357 is having their second annual Mini-Dazzle Parade on Friday.

At 7:00 p.m. local businesses, organizations, and teams will be lining up to celebrate Christmas.

Get our free mobile app

Before the parade, businesses and vendors will have holiday shops set up at the Lions Shelter.

The Boy Scouts will be selling Christmas Trees and the Lions will be selling wreaths.

There will also be dinner with Santa at the park from 4:30 to 6:30 with free hot dogs provided by the Lions Club.

Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters