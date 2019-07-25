The Weekender: Mick Sterling, Bluegrass Festival, and More!

3

Grab the family for a movie in the park this weekend. The Albany Police Department his holding the second of their summer movie series Friday night at North Park Jaycee Shelter. The featured film with be the 1994 version of Disney's The Lion King. You're encouraged to bring a lawn chair, blanket, snacks, and drinks for you and your family. There will also be police and firetrucks on scene. The movie will start around dusk and is free to attend.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Friday, July 26th, 7:30 p.m.