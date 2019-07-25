The Weekender: Mick Sterling, Bluegrass Festival, and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is much to enjoy around central Minnesota this weekend. You can listen to a Van Morrison tribute from Mick Sterling at the Paramount Theatre, make your way to Milaca for the Bluegrass Festival, catch a movie in an Albany park, learn to dance in Sartell and sing some karaoke in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
Beautiful Vision - Songs of Van MorrisonSt. Cloud
Local musician Mick Sterling will be bringing his talents to the Paramount Theater Stage Thursday night. Sterling has transformed himself from a young and energetic lead singer of throw-together bands, into one of the most recognized names in the Twin Cities music scene. The band he led for 17 years, and recently inducted in to the Midwest Music Hall of Fame. The show Beautiful Vision - The Essential Songs of Van Morrison will take place starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $22.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, July 25th, 7:30 p.m.
Milaca Bluegrass FestivalMilacaA four day event kicks off in Milaca this weekend. The 10th Annual Milaca Bluegrass Festival gets underway Thursday in Milaca's historical recreational park. The event features some of the region’s most noted bluegrass bands and musicians, educational workshops, instrumental jam sessions, food and beverage vendors.Bring your lawn chair and join some of the finest people you’ll meet anywhere for a weekend of bluegrass music and fun! A weekend pass runs for $30 and the music begins at 7:00 p.m.CLICK HERE for ticket information!- Thursday, July 25th, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 26th, 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 27th, 1:00 p.m.
- Sunday, July 28th, 10:00 a.m.
Movie in the ParkAlbany
Grab the family for a movie in the park this weekend. The Albany Police Department his holding the second of their summer movie series Friday night at North Park Jaycee Shelter. The featured film with be the 1994 version of Disney's The Lion King. You're encouraged to bring a lawn chair, blanket, snacks, and drinks for you and your family. There will also be police and firetrucks on scene. The movie will start around dusk and is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, July 26th, 7:30 p.m.
St. Cloud Ballroom DanceSartell
Grab a partner and learn how to dance with a fun night out in Sartell. The St. Cloud Ballroom Dance club holds a weekly dance night at Sta-Fit in Sartell. Each dance begins at 7:00 PM with a one hour lesson teaching beginning dancers the basic footwork and technique for a particular style of dance. Each lesson progresses to new steps and techniques for more experienced dancers. The dancing goes from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and cost is $10.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, July 27th, 7:00 p.m.
Karaoke with Don MatsonWaite Park
Break your fear of singing in public and make your way to HR Pesty's in Waite Park for karaoke night. The fun is hosted by Don Matson and there is no charge to attend. The action starts around 9:30 p.m. Sunday so bring a friend, have a beer and a bite to eat and get ready to sing your heart out.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, July 28th, 9:30 p.m.