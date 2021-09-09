The Weekender: Hungarian Festival, Fall Fest, 311 and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is no shortage of fun and exciting family friendly events happing this weekend around Central Minnesota. Check out Cirque Italia in the Crossroad mall Parking Lot, visit the Hemker Zoo, enjoy the Hungarian Heritage Festival and Grape Stomp at Millner Heritage Winery, enjoy a Bloody Mary or craft beer in Sartell and rock out to 311 at The Ledge Amphitheater. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Cirque ItaliaSt. Cloud
Cirque Italia presents “Aquatic Spectacular.” The name reflects a unique attribute under the tent, as the show features a custom designed water stage that travels from city to city. The stage holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience with every move. Performers will amaze you with master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and even a wheel of death! Tickets for the show range between $10-$50. The group will be performing multiple shows this weekend.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, September 9th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, September 10th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 11th, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, September 12th, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
- 2
Hemker Zoo Fall FestFreeport
Swing into the fall season at the Hemker Park & Zoo. The Fall Zoo Fest is a special event to celebrate harvest season .Along with the regular zoo attractions, the day also features Amish crafts, Craft Vendors and the sale of harvest produce, including pumpkins and apples. The event is a perennial hit with both adults and kids. Tickets are just $13. The event runs Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, September 11th, 10:00 a.m.
- 3
Hungarian Harvest Festival & Grape StompKimballMake your way to Kimball this weekend for a taste of Hungarian culture. Millner Heritage Vineyard & Winery is holding their 7th Annual Hungarian Harvest Festival & Grape Stomp. The event features delicious, authentic Hungarian food, live music, games & contests, wine tastings & tours, kids activities and free grape stomps. The entire event is free to attend and runs from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday.EVENT IS FREE!- Saturday, September 11th, 11:00 a.m.
- 4
Central Minnesota Bloody Mary FestSartellIf you're a fan of bloody mary's, then this event is perfect for you. Blackberry Ridge Golf Course in Sartell is holding the Central Minnesota Bloody Mary Fest. Come out for a day of bloody mary and craft beer samples, various toppings, and a cookout! General Admission tickets are $35 while VIP tickets are $60. Limited tickets available! The event is on Sunday starting at 10:30 a.m.CLICK HERE for tickets!- Sunday, September 12th, 10:30 a.m.
- 5
311 - Live From the Ride TourWaite ParkThe next music act is ready to take center stage at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. 311 is making a stop at Waite Park's newest outdoor entertainment venue as part of their Live From the Ride Tour. Tickets range between $30-$90 and can be found on Ticketmaster. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. with the show starting at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.CLICK HERE for tickets!- Sunday, September 12th, 6:00 p.m.