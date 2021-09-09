The Weekender: Hungarian Festival, Fall Fest, 311 and More!

1

Cirque Italia presents “Aquatic Spectacular.” The name reflects a unique attribute under the tent, as the show features a custom designed water stage that travels from city to city. The stage holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience with every move. Performers will amaze you with master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and even a wheel of death! Tickets for the show range between $10-$50. The group will be performing multiple shows this weekend.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Thursday, September 9th, 7:30 p.m.

- Friday, September 10th, 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, September 11th, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, September 12th, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.