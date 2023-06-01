The Weekender: Flower sales, festivals, and all-request music!
Welcome to June!!
The weather outside is... hot! Get out and enjoy it! From a peony sale to an al-request set from the Armadillos, there's something for everyone this weekend!
Remember, there are only 6 months until December - we'll miss the heat when it's gone!
Minnesota Monster Truck MadnessGranite City Motor Park
Minnesota Monster Truck Madness at Granite City Motor Park. Featuring the ATV Big Air Tour and 'beatercross'!
Friday @ 6:30, Saturday @ 6!
Summer Peony MarketWhite Peony BoutiqueJoin us for our 3rd Annual Summer Peony Market!
Saturday June 3rd from 9am – 2pm!!
We have tons of incredible vendors joining us again this year!
RSVP to the event to stay up to date & see sneak peeks from some of our incredible vendors!6608 Gregory Park Rd
St Cloud, Minnesota, 56301
St. Cloud Spin Fest & Fiber FairRocking Horse Farm
Yarns and Fiber for sale
Demos and Fiber Art Display
Locally made products for sale
Spinning Circle
Event held rain or shine. Food trucks available
The Fabulous ArmadillosPioneer Place on 5th
All season long the Fabulous Armadillos will be asking you to vote on songs you want us to play for our June theme. Some, we may have played before, and some we may have never performed, but YOU always wanted us to. You pick ‘em…and like Burger King says “Have It Your Way”! All season long, be thinking of the songs you want to hear and see if your pick makes the cut of 25 songs we play in June! We want you involved, we want you to make the show yours and look forward to seeing what YOU want to hear! It’s all on YOU…By Request!