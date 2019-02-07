The Weekender: Deuces Wild, Harper’s Chord, and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is plenty of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. You can laugh and sing with Deuces Wild in Albany, hear some Jazz at Pioneer Place, take a walk in nature at Collegeville, hear the acoustic sounds of Harper's Chord and open a good book with the libraries reading program. Read more in The Weekender!
Deuces Wild Dueling PianosAlbany
Get ready for a wildly entertaining show coming to Albany. Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos, provide a Las Vegas-style show of comedy and extensive audience participation featuring an unlikely and surprising mix of music and parodies that range from classic rock and country to rap and show tunes. This duo is guarantee to having you laughing and singing along all night long. Tickets for the show are just $27 for adults and $22 for students. The show takes place Friday at 7:00 p.m. inside the Blattner Energy Arts Center in Albany.
- Friday, February 8th, 7:00 p.m.
Jazzin the Great American Songbook featuring Joyce LyonsSt. Cloud
The sounds of cool Jazz will be echoing throughout Pioneer Place this weekend. Jazzin' the Great American Songbook with Joyce Lyons will be performing at Pioneer Place Saturday night. The most influential American popular songs and jazz standards from the early 20th century will be on display. The show features works done by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, and Irving Berlin, and many others. Ticket for the show start at $26. Show time begins at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, February 9th, 7:30 p.m.
Harper's ChordSt. Cloud
A great local band will be putting their musical talents on display this weekend in St. Cloud Harper’s Chord will be performing as part of the Granite City Folk Society series. The group started in 2010 playing originals and covers in 4 part harmonies and acoustic instruments. Tickets for the show are just $12 and takes place inside Bo Didley's starting at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, February 8th, 7:30 p.m.
Winter Tree & Shrub IDCollegeville
Get outdoors and explore nature this weekend in Collegeville. St. John's Outdoor University will take you through the woods and help you learn the tools you need to help identify Minnesota's trees and shrubs in winter. You can register online for just $20. The event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday.
- Saturday, February 9th, 1:00 p.m.
Get Yeti to ReadSt. Cloud
Crack open a good book thanks to the St. Cloud Library's Winter Reading Program. This Adult and Teen program called "Get Yeti to Read" is entertaining, boosts brain power and keeps you interested in reading. Once you read five books from the library you can turn in a slip for a chance to win prizes. Participants must be in 6th grade and older. The program runs through the end of February. The program is free with a library card.
- Monday, February 11th, 8:00 a.m.