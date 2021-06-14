The St. Cloud Lemonade Art Fair Is Back For 2021

THE ANNUAL LEMONADE FAIR IS BACK

Like many other things in 2020, The Annual Lemonade Fair at St. Cloud State University, which kicks off Granite City Days, had to be cancelled last year due to Covid-19; However, it is back in full force for 2021, with approximately 140 vendors spread throughout the St. Cloud University Campus.

The 48th Annual Lemonade Art Fair is going to be held on June 24th from 11am to 7:30 pm.

Many of the Vendors have been at the Lemonade Fair for years, but this year, they are welcoming 43 new Vendors to the scene. I can't wait to see what offerings they will have.

The Lemonade Art Fair is the kick off to St. Cloud's Granite City Days Festival. There are lots of fun things happening at this years event, and some great new additions.

NEW TO THE FESTIVAL

New to the festival this year? The Great River Children's Museum. The Museum will have demonstrations and activities for the kids. "The Little Lemons Art Park" will feature art and craft projects for children, as well as performance art. It will take place from 11am to 6 pm south of Stewart Hall.

FABULOUS ARMADILLOS KICK IT ALL OFF

What better way to start a festival, that with one of the best bands around. The Fabulous Armadillos will be kicking of Granite City Days at the opening ceremony beginning at 6:30 pm, with special guest singers, and the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra at the Husky stadium.

Since they are moving the opening ceremony to the stadium, they will use the space between the Atwood Memoria Center and Stewart Hall for Farmers Market Vendors, as well as Artisan Vendors. St. Cloud's Granit City Days will take place June 24th through June 27th, featuring a parade, talent show and 5K run. Learn more by clicking HERE now.