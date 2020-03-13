The Rink Live’s Mick Hatten Talks About College Hockey Shutdown [PODCAST]

The sudden shutdown of the NCHC playoffs happened as St. Cloud State was on the ice in Kalamazoo for their pregame skate prior to taking on Western Michigan. The Huskies left the ice and boarded a bus back to Minnesota.

The Rink Live's Mick Hatten talks about the seniors affected most by the decision, his conversation with coach Brett Larson, how this affects all levels of hockey, the role sports play in our lives and more.