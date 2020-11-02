The Rink Live’s Mick Hatten [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team held an open scrimmage Friday in front of approximately 100 fans at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies will open the season on December 1st in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Rink Live's Mick Hatten joined WJON to discuss how the Huskies have looked in practice so far this season, the naming of Sartell's Spencer Meier as captain, how to pack for three weeks in Omaha, the emergence of a 'bridge season' for girls high school hockey and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.

