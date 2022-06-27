The Swanville Midsummer Carnival is back for another year of fun in 2022. With live music, rides, games, and the best BBQ chicken around, this 3-day event is designed to cater to all ages, young and young at heart. With 59 years of experience, this small town knows how to throw a festival!

Friday, July 8th:

5 PM - Chicken BBQ opens

6 PM - Carnival Midway Opens

7 PM - Bingo Hall Opens

9 PM - 32 Below takes the stage for live music.

Saturday, July 9th:

3 PM - Midway opens, Chicken BBQ opens, Bingo Hall opens

9 PM - Jonah and the Whales take the stage for live music.

Sunday, July 10th:

11:30 AM - Parade

12 PM - Midway opens, Chicken BBQ opens

1 PM - Bingo Hall opens

2 PM through 6 PM - Dance to Alan Godage & Sundown

3 PM - Swan River Water Trail Swan Race

7 PM - 10 PM - Paul Jensen

Music Lineup:

Friday, July 8th: R&R Express (acoustic set, followed by 32 Below)

Saturday, July 9th: Jonah & the Whales

Sunday, July 9th: Alan Godage & sundown, followed by Paul Jensen.

For more information and to stay up to date with the festival as it draws closer, be sure to follow the Swanville Midsummer Carnival on Facebook.

