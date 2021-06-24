The Granddaddy of Central Minnesota Carnivals is bringing the Swanville area to life once again this summer. The Mid-Summer Carnival will be taking over the town July 9-11th.

This small town festival draws one of the biggest crowds for live music, great rides and games, and the iconic BBQ chicken meal. This event brings not only Swanville together but the surrounding communities as well. Here is how this year's carnival is going to layout:

Friday, July 9th

Happy Hour 5-6 pm

Chicken BBQ opens at 5 pm

Midway opens at 6 pm

Bingo Hall opens at 7 pm

Live music from the Devon Worley Band at 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 10th

Midway opens at 3 pm

Chicken BBQ opens at 3 pm

Bingo Hall opens at 3 pm

Happy Hour from 5-6 pm

Live music from 32 Below at 8:30 pm

Sunday, July 11th

Parade at 11:30 am

Midway opens at noon

Chicken BBQ opens at noon

Bingo Hall opens at 1 pm

Live music from Alan Godage & The Sundown Band from 2-6 pm

Live music from Paul Jensen from 7-10 pm

While you are at the carnival be sure to stop by the senior center for ice cream sundaes, homemade bars, coffee, lemonade, and grab bags. The carnival is sponsored by The Swanville Lions Club, and wouldn't be possible without the countless volunteers.

As someone who frequents the Swanville area in the summer months, I can't wait for the carnival to be back. It was a quiet summer without it last year and it will be nice to see some familiar faces again.

