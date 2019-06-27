Suspect Sought in Swanville Business Burglary

SWANVILLE -- Morrison County authorities are looking for a suspect involved in a Swanville burglary.

The incident happened at about 2:45 a.m Thursday at Loven's Auto.

The sheriff's office says surveillance video shows the person broke into the business through a window and took some cash.

The suspect is described to be wearing a light-colored mask and a light-colored shirt, which appears to be covering a backpack.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.