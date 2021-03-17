Swanville Woman Hit By Vehicle Near Upsala

UPSALA -- A Swanville woman was taken to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday on 70th Street, about three miles north of Upsala.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Cody Stumpf, of Little Falls, was heading west on 70th Street when he came upon a women, 26-year-old Kelsie Olson, walking in the middle of the road.

Stumpf's vehicle struck Olson, throwing her into the ditch. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

Get our free mobile app