Tessa Marie Jergenson, 47, Foley

May 29, 1975 - June 7, 2022

Tessa Marie Jergenson was born on May 29, 1975 in Mankato, MN to Allen & Jerrilyn Jergenson. She attended school in Mankato, Princeton (New Jersey), and graduated from Foley High School. She attended Hutchinson Technical College, and graduated from St Cloud State University in 1999 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elective Studies. She worked for 11 years with Sam’s Club in St. Cloud, and 11 years for Walmart in Sartell.

Tessa loved visiting with people, and she loved her brother’s dog, Charlie, rock and roll music, movies with happy endings, vegetarian food, and her art work, to which she dedicated much of her free time. She loved the changing colors outdoors in the Spring and Fall, and directing her dad in making all kinds of whimsical wooden pieces of furniture for her that were a reflection of her artistic leanings. If you gave her a pencil or an ink pen (fine tip), a sketchbook with blank sheets of paper, and time to work, Tessa was able to create amazing works of art in her own distinctive style. She considered herself a “maximalist”, and eager to fill every blank space with something beautiful!

Despite the increasing challenges of her handicap, she never complained, her faith remained strong, and she always looked forward to each new day. When her parents retired, they were blessed to have her live with them the last four years of her life.

Tessa died much too young, but she will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her brother, Douglas (St. Cloud) and her parents, Rev. Al & Jeri Jergenson (St. Cloud).

Funeral arrangements are through the Foley Funeral Home, and the funeral service will be held on Friday, June 10th at 1st Presbyterian Church of St. Cloud, with Rev. Darin Seaman officiating. Visitation at 10am, and funeral service at 11am, with burial at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud following a fellowship meal at the church.