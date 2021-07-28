Territory Hosting Unique Charity Par 3 Event

Territory Golf Club is converting their course to a par 3 course for 1 day only on Monday August 2. The charity event begins at 1 p.m. All of the proceeds of the event go to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and Respite Care in St. Cloud. Each team consists of 4 players at $800 per team. The format is a scramble.

I was joined on WJON today by Territory General Manager Dan Stang and Head Golf Professional Chad Seim. Dan said they've been talking about ways to give back and the community and decided on Quiet Oaks Hospice House and Respite Care based on a positive family experience. For this Tournament Territory is planning huge prizes for a hole in one on each hole including a $100,000 cash on one hole and at least $25,000 on each. After the tournament is over they are giving two random participants a chance to make a hole in one for $1 Million cash. They will also do a putting contest where 2 random participants could win $5,000 cash if they can make a 50-foot putt.

Chad Seim says they are doing this charity event every year and will chose a different next year from those who enter. They expect to chose next year's charity before the end of the year. As of 8:40 this morning Territory has the availability for more teams to participate Monday. The cost is $200 per person and $800 per team. Learn more about entering at Territorygc.com or call 320-258-4653.

Hear my conversation with Chad and Dan below.