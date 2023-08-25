Terri Jo Hall, 47, Minneapolis

April 7, 1976 - August 23, 2023

Surrounded by her loved ones, Terri Jo (Carlson) Hall, age 47 of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on August 23, 2023, after a two-year battle with cervical cancer. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at North Isanti Baptist Church in Cambridge. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the church and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Algona, IA.

Terri was born to Roy and Sharon (Wee) Carlson on April 7, 1976, in Sandstone. As a child, Terri was an adorable, curly-haired spitfire. She was curious, kind-hearted, and marched to the beat of her own drum. Terri attended elementary and junior high in both Pine City and Cambridge. She graduated from Mora High School in 1994. She then attended Bethel University in Roseville, majoring in business with a focus in accounting, graduating in 1998. She went on to have a successful career, most recently employed by the University of Minnesota.

During her senior year at Bethel, she met her husband, Lance Hall, of Algona, IA. They married in 2013 and welcomed their son, Liam, into the world in 2014. Liam inherited Terri’s bright blue eyes and infectious smile. Being his mom was her greatest joy and passion.

Terri had the biggest heart and a tender spirit. She was a private and quiet person with a fearlessly independent yet sensitive, kind, and compassionate personality. She enjoyed beach vacations, downhill skiing, trips to the mall, dining out at her favorite restaurants, watching Liam play hockey, and spending time with her closest friends and family. Persistence and a strong will helped with life’s challenges, including her fight against cancer.

Fighting until the end, Terri is now pain-free and at peace in the presence of Jesus. Terri is survived by her husband, Lance Hall; son, Liam Hall; mother, Sharon (Chuck) Hohn; siblings, Connie (David) Beckman, Sherri (Kevin Holcomb) Carlson, Cary Carlson, and Mary (Jeff) Racioppo; her father and mother-in-law, Bill and Sandy Hall; brothers and sister-in-law, Chad (Wendi) Hall, William (Pranom) Hall, and Jenny Hall; nephews and nieces she adored, Carter, Ciera, and Oliva Hall, Jackson and Izzy Fitch, Julian and Jett Hall, Nate and Noah Beckman, Rachel (Beckman) Kessler, Hannah (Beckman) Herman, and Carlson and Alexander Racioppo. Terri was preceded in death by her father, Roy Carlson; and grandparents, Nels and Alfhild Carlson and Reuben and Inez Wee.