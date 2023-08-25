Terrance M. “Terry” Finneman, Jr., 54, St. Joseph

November 24, 1968 - August 22, 2023

Memorial services celebrating the life of Terrance M. “Terry” Finneman Jr., 54, of St. Joseph will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Terry surrendered to his battle with chronic pain on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Terry was born on November 24, 1968 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Therisa (Ewers) Finneman. His second set of parents were Al and Diane Slivnik who were instrumental in his upbringing. He graduated from Holdingford High School in 1987. Terry proudly served in the US Marines. He lived most of his early life in the Opole area and married the love of his life, Denise Kuklok on May 25, 2002 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Terry was employed at Fingerhut for many years, drove for Yellow Cab and lastly was employed as an Inspector/Technician for Simplex-Grinnel in St. Cloud. In recent years, Terry enjoyed spending time with his sister, Rona, problem solving farm issues.

Terry enjoyed riding his motorcycle, his dogs and treasured time with his wife, Denise. He loved the number 3. Terry will be remembered for his passion for helping others in need no matter the age or circumstance. He had an infectious smile and could always bring out a smile in others. Terry was well known for his warm hugs, his big heart, generosity, quick wit and famous one-liners.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Denise; siblings, Rona Caldwell (Chris Evers); Bonnie (Bobby) Moore of Cold Spring, Mark (Cindy) Slivnik of Sauk Rapids; nieces and nephew RikkiLee Grand, Coleman Caldwell, and Savannah Caldwell; aunts, Debbie Smude, Becky Lea, Mardi (Rod) Rasmusen; uncle, Henry (Kathie) Ewers; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.