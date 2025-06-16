Terrance Larson, 60, Little Falls

October 1, 1965 - April 25, 2025

Terrance Larson, 60 year old resident of Little Falls, died Friday, April 25 in New Hope. A Service will be held on Sunday, June 22nd at 1:00 P.M. at the VFW in Little Falls. Memorial will be held from 12:30 P.M. until 5:30 P.M. on Sunday at the VFW. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Terrance Larson was born October 1, 1965 in Little Falls, MN to the late Robert and Doris (Hilmerson) Larson. He attended and graduated from high school in Little Falls. After high school, he worked as a carpenter. Terrance enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading newspapers, watching the news, and playing scratch offs. He most importantly enjoyed visiting with his family and friends and having his nephews over for the night. He will forever be missed by his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Pat Larson; sister, Sandra Fischer; Nephews, Ashton and Landon Fischer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Larson.