Teresa K. Erkens, 86, St. Cloud

June 9, 1937 - September 18, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Teresa K. Erkens, 86, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Teresa passed away peacefully, with family by her side on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Teresa was born on June 9, 1937 in Le Sauk Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to the late Louis and Victoria (Dehler) Blommer. She married Clarence Erkens on July 17, 1962 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park and they lived in the St. Stephen area for over 30 years, moving to St. Cloud in 1996. Teresa was employed at Montgomery Wards and Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish, Christian Women, Perpetual Adoration and Catholic United Financial.

Teresa enjoyed reading, going on long walks and above all spending time with family. Teresa will be remembered for her deep faith, devotion to the Rosary and love of baking/cooking.

She is survived by her children, David (Cassie) of Lakeville, Lisa Gray of Minnetonka, Kevin (Anita) of Rockville and Anita (Josh) Trutwin of South Haven; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Al (Elaine) Blommer of St. Cloud, Don (Mary) of Anchorage, AL; and sisters, Shirley Munterfering of St. Augusta, Dolores Thielen of St. Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence in 2021; and siblings; James Blommer Caroline Erickson.

Mass offerings are preferred in lieu of flowers.