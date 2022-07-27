Terebinth Refuge Hosting Documentary Screening

WAITE PARK -- A new movie highlighting how sex trafficking survivors break away from their past and find hope for their future will be shown on the big screen.

Terebinth Refuge is holding a screening Thursday of the award-winning documentary Surviving Sex Trafficking by Sadhvi Siddhali Shree.

The film uncovers the depth of pain felt by survivors, how they escaped, and continue to survive daily life.

The movie will be shown at 6:00 p.m. inside Marcus Theatre's in Waite Park. Tickets are available online or at the door.