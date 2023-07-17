Temporary Closures Highway 10 in St. Cloud Overnight

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers on Highway 10 in St. Cloud will be detouring around the work zone overnight.

Crews will be pouring concrete for the new Highway 23 Bridge between 10:00 p.m. Monday and 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Detour signs will direct drivers around the work zone.

Traffic on Highway 23 won't be impacted and will continue along one lane in each direction on the eastbound bridge.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that sightlines decrease at night and to be attentive, slow down and watch for workers.

