Temporary Closures Highway 10 in St. Cloud Overnight
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers on Highway 10 in St. Cloud will be detouring around the work zone overnight.
Crews will be pouring concrete for the new Highway 23 Bridge between 10:00 p.m. Monday and 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Detour signs will direct drivers around the work zone.
Traffic on Highway 23 won't be impacted and will continue along one lane in each direction on the eastbound bridge.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that sightlines decrease at night and to be attentive, slow down and watch for workers.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- U-of-M Research Project Reveals New Information on Buckthorn
- Sartell Intersection Closing for Roundabout Construction
- Highway 23/Highway 10 Work Zone Changes Impacting Traffic
- El Nino Could Signal Warmer Winter Ahead
- St. Cloud Mayor Names Rock-On Award Winners
LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
Stacker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.
LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.