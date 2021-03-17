Teens Fueling Slight Increase in COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Health officials say teenagers are behind a slight increase in coronavirus activity in Minnesota.

The state Department of Health reported 6,818 additional COVID-19 cases in the week ending Tuesday. About 10% involved teenagers 15 to 19 years old. The risk for that age group increased when in-person instruction and sports activities resumed earlier this year.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says mask-wearing and social distancing are still needed to slow the transmission of the coronavirus even as schools reopen and bars, restaurants and entertainment venues are allowed to host larger groups

