Teenager Hurt in Collision With Semi Near Foley
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A teenage driver was hurt in a crash on Highway 23 near Foley.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:00 p.m. Monday.
A semi was going west on the highway when it was struck by a car going north on 75th Avenue Northeast.
The driver of the car, 18-year-old Tori Christensen of Clear Lake was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
The semi driver a 43-year-old man from South Carolina was not hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Minnesota's Weather Outlook for April
- Music Line Up Announced for Wood Fired Wednesdays
- Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota In the Past Week
- Brady DeGagne Dancing for B&G Club SMART Girls Program
- Radiothon Raises Over $34,000 For Quiet Oaks Hospice House
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty