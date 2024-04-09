Teenager Hurt in Collision With Semi Near Foley

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A teenage driver was hurt in a crash on Highway 23 near Foley.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:00 p.m. Monday.

A semi was going west on the highway when it was struck by a car going north on 75th Avenue Northeast.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Tori Christensen of Clear Lake was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver a 43-year-old man from South Carolina was not hurt.

