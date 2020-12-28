Teenager Hurt in Collision with Semi in Todd County

LONG PRAIRIE -- A teenage driver was hurt in a crash with a semi up in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 71 in Long Prairie.

Eighteen-year-old Justice Boltjes of Brainerd lost control of his car on the snow-covered road, crossed over the center line, and was struck by a semi.

Boltjes was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 64-year-old Allen Bruder of Long Prairie, was not hurt.