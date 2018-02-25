Teenager Hurt In 3 Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 Near Rice

RICE -- A 17-year-old Royalton boy was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 near Rice. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Southbound Highway 10 north of Rice.

Traffic was slowed due to vehicles being in the ditch ahead when a pick up driven by 23-year-old Cruz Johnson of Annandale rear-ended another pick up driven by 43-year-old Michelle Lloyd of Royalton. Llyod's vehicle then rear-ended a car driven by 22-year-old Dany Marcial of Long Prairie.

A passenger is Lloyd's pick-up, 17-year-old Christopher Lloyd of Royalton, was taken to St Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash.