Teenage Driver Hurt in Early Morning Rollover

WEST UNION -- A teenager was hurt in a rollover crash in Todd County on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 94 near West Union around 5:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west on Interstate 94 near 137th street when the driver fell asleep, overcorrected into the right ditch and rolled over.

The 16-year-old driver was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with unknown injuries. Her name has not been released.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app