Teen Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Stearns County

KIMBALL -- A teenager from St. Augusta was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 142 north of Kimball.

Seventeen-year-old Aryahna Schwinghammer of St. Augusta was going west on the county road when she entered the intersection to go south on the highway and struck another car, which was going north on the highway.

Schwinghammer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 35-year-old man from San Antonio, Texas, and his two passengers were not hurt.