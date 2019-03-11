Teen Hurt in Snowmobile Crash Near Upsala

UPSALA -- A 14-year-old Melrose boy was hurt in a car versus snowmobile crash near Upsala Saturday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says Travis Kerfeld was driving on a trail near the intersection of Abaca Road and 20th Avenue when he went to cross 20th Avenue.

The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. when sheriff's officials say Kerfeld failed to yield to traffic and was struck by a vehicle.

Kerfeld was taken by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with a possible leg injury. The driver of the vehicle, 55-year-old Leif Johnson of Burtrum was not hurt.