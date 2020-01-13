Morrison County Snowmobile Crash Sends Man to Hospital

UPSALA -- A snowmobile crash sent a Hancock man to St. Cloud Hospital Friday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about a snowmobile crash just before 3:30 p.m. east of Upsala. The sheriff says 62-year-old Donald Greiner was on a snowmobile trail when he crossed 30th Street in Elmdale Township, lost control of his sled and was found unresponsive.

Greiner was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries. No condition report on Greiner is currently available.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app