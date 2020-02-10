Man Airlifted After Morrison County Snowmobile Crash

HILLMAN -- A Hillman man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a snowmobile accident Friday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene along Sage Road about four miles southeast of Hillman just after 4:30 p.m.

Sheriff Shawn Larson says 20-year-old Hunter Lund was riding in the ditch along Sage Road when he hit a road approach and was ejected from the machine.

The sheriff says Lund was taken by air ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with multiple injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

