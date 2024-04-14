Teen Hospitalized After Shooting in St. Cloud

Contributing Authors:
Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A 17-year-old is hospitalized after being shot in St. Cloud.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday officers were called to the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South at the Go For It Gas Station on a report of multiple gunshots.

Upon arrival, the officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the torso. The male suspect had fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

Officers provided emergency medical care to the victim who was ultimately transported by Mayo Ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital in critical but stable condition. The victim was then transferred by helicopter to a Minneapolis/St. Paul Metro Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The investigation revealed that a group of people had been in an argument that led to a physical altercation in the parking lot at which time the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

It does appear the individuals involved were acquainted with each other. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

While officers were on scene conducting the investigation a 31-year-old woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg that she had sustained during the altercation. That woman was treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org

