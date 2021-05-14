Teen Found Not Guilty of Assault in Police Officer Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has found a St. Cloud teenager not guilty of shooting a police officer during a struggle last June. Nineteen-year-old Sumaree Boose was acquitted on one count of 1st-degree assault-use of deadly force against a peace officer.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were made aware of a Facbeook Live video showing Boose and another person dancing, making gestures, and repeatedly showing what appeared to be a handgun in Boose's pocket. Boose does not have a permit to carry.

At around midnight on June 15th, 2020 officers made contact with Boose near the area of the Go For It Gas store, at which time he fled the scene on foot through a nearby neighborhood.

When he fled on foot, an officer fired his taser, which triggered the taser's video.

According to the video, one of the officers caught up with Boose and tried to take him into custody. A struggle ensued while Boose was holding the handgun. Moments later a shot was fired, and the bullet struck the officer's right hand. Records show Boose also received an injury to his chin from either the gunshot or struggle.

Other officers arrived on the scene, helped subdue Boose, and arrest him.

Both the officer and Boose were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.