MOTLEY -- A teenager was hurt when she apparently fell asleep at the wheel.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 10 at Aztec Road near Motley.

Seventeen-year-old Alexis Kuchinski of Randall was going west when she fell asleep and went into the ditch and overturned.

She was taken to Staples Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.