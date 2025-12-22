ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three local organizations that support veterans will benefit from the annual Tee It Up for the Troops golf tournament.

A record $42,447 was raised during the 12th annual event in August.

Half of the money will be evenly split among the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans in St. Cloud, Quiet Oaks Hospice, and St. Cloud's Recovery Network. The remaining half of the money will be shared with the national Tee It Up for the Troops nonprofit organization.

MACV-St. Cloud's mission is to end homelessness. St. Cloud's Recovery Community Network offers recovery services, education, and advocacy for substance use disorder, and Quiet Oaks Hospice has a program to support veterans who require hospice but need financial assistance.

The 13th annual Tee It Up for the Troops event will be held at the St. Cloud Country Club on August 31st.

Over the last 12 years, St. Cloud's Tee It Up for the Troops has raised nearly $300,000.

