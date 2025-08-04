September 10, 1932 - August 1, 2025

Thaddeus “Ted” Skwira, 92 year old resident of Bowlus, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, August 1st at Vitality Living of Upsala. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 5th at 10:30 A.M. at St Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus with Father Greg Paffel officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday, August 4th, from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and on Tuesday, August 5th, from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of service. The Knights of Columbus will be doing prayers and rosary for their Brother Knight at 6:30 P.M. on Monday, August 4th, at the church. A rosary service will be held at 9:15 A.M. on Tuesday, August 5th,at the church. The burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Ted was born on September 10th, 1932, to parents Mathilda (Zwak) and Felix Skwira on their family farm in Opole. He grew up on the farm learning the value of a day's hard work. In 1950, he graduated from Holdingford High School. Ted joined the Army on November 19th, 1953, and served his country in the Korean War. After leaving the Army, he worked as a milk hauler and a hobby farmer before starting his own carpentry business. Ted was united in marriage to Cheryl Headley on November 5th, 1966, in St. Mary’s Church in Upsala. The couple made their home in Bowlus, where they raised their four children.

Ted enjoyed working hard to provide for his family and had a deep connection to his faith. A passionate catholic, he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He was also proud of his time in the service and was a member of the Bowlus American Legion Post #0642 for fifty-two years, and even served as commander for two years. In his free time, Ted enjoyed playing bingo and pull tabs, going to the casino, and gardening. He will be remembered as a faithful, hard-working man who always enjoyed a cold beer with family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cheryl Skwira; children, Cindy (Rudy) Skwira, Tom (Patty) Skwira, Terry (Jacqueline) Skwira, and Cristy (Joe) Lahr; siblings, Ernest, Annette, Leona, Phyllis, Alphonse, Sr. Grace, Raymond, Dianne, Dennis, Jane, Gladys, Iris; his nine grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Albin, Loretta, and Bernadette.

Ted’s family would like to say a special thank you to Vitality Living of Upsala for their superb care of Ted since October 2023 and to Moments Hospice for the care they provided.