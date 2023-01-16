Teckla Scegura, 98, Avon

September 21, 1924 - January 13, 2023

attachment-Teckla Scegura loading...

Mass of Christian Burial for Teckla Scegura, age 98, will be on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Anna with Fr. Gregory Mastery officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 18 from 4-8 PM with a prayer service at 4 PM followed by Christian Mother’s rosary at the church. Visitation will also be one hour prior to Mass on Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Teckla passed away on January 13, 2023, at Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany surrounded by family.

Teckla was born on September 21, 1924, in Holdingford to Mary (Trutwin) and Peter Czech. She graduated from Holdingford High School in 1943 and attended St Cloud Teacher’s College. She taught school at Lake Henry. Teckla was united in marriage to Ludwig Scegura on October 20, 1945, at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. They farmed near St. Anna and were blessed with 11 children. She later worked at St. John’s in the cafeteria and Holdingford Elementary School as a teachers’ aide. She was a member of the Christian Mothers of St. Anna. She was also a promoter for the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal. Teckla was very dedicated to her family and loved spending time with her children and their families. She enjoyed her 43 grandchildren, 2 step-granddaughters and 80 plus great­grandchildren. Teckla was a kind, loving, understanding and very giving person. She always put others first. Her faith was very important to her, and she taught her children the important values of faith and honesty.

Teckla is survived by her children, Susan (Claude) Toenyan of St. Rose and their children, Paul, Karen, Gregg, Jason and Matthew, Patricia (Linus) Luethmers of Albany and their children, Judy, Jessica and Jason , Ronald (Jane) Scegura of Avon and their children, Jennifer, Jeremy, Joseph and Michael, son-in­law, Sylvester Geise of Freeport and his children, Gary, Jennifer, Daniel and James, Raymond (Juleen) Scegura of Holdingford and their children, Katherine and Marie, Theresa (Tom) Studniski of Avon and their children, Tammy Jo, Tanya, Tracy, Timothy and Troy, David (Anita) Scegura of Avon and their children Dawn, Dustin, Danel, Dylan, Jessica and Stephanie, Peter (Kathy) Scegura of Avon and their children, Andrew, Kimberly, Benjamin and Zachary, Diane (LeRoy) Hartung of Avon and their children, Brittany, Eric, Ryan, Crystal, Tracy, Heidi and Amber, James (Tammy) Scegura of Avon and their children, Amy, Kelly, Jody, Brian and Brandyn.

Teckla is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ludwig on March 19, 1983, son, John on October 1, 2008, daughter, Mary Geise on November 24, 2022, great-grandson, Ryan Toenyan, siblings, Louis, Frank, Helen, Ted, Nick, James, Peter Jr., Eleanor Hiemenz, Florence Detloff, Marcella Hiemenz and Rose Marie Kociemba.

A special thank you to Albany Mother of Mercy Campus of Care for their kind and compassionate care that was given to our dear mother. You made your campus her new home. We would also like to thank Moments Hospice for their loving care and help with Mom’s final days.