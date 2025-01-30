TC Pride Uninvites Target from Annual Celebration

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Just days after Target announced rollbacks on their diversity, inclusion, and equity (DEI) initiatives, following the Trump Administration’s recent executive orders, Twin Cities Pride has uninvited Target from participating in the celebration and parade this year.

Still expressing their support for the community and wishes to keep the partnership going, TC Pride Executive Director Andi Otto says the trust wasn’t there.

“Being an ally is being an ally even when it’s hard and…you know, the community comes to Pride to celebrate, to be heard, and to be seen. So, to have an organization there celebrating with us that just rolled those things back did not feel like the right thing to do.”

As of Wednesday night, the group has raised almost $90,000 from crowdfunding to recoup the $50,000 the company usually provides.

Get our free mobile app

Otto says the door for conversation is always open.