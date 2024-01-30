“Taylor Drift” wins Minnesota “Name a Snowplow” Contest

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The votes have been counted and Taylor Drift leads the Class of 2024 in the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s “Name a Snowplow” contest.

More than 32,000 Minnesotans voted for their favorite names to be placed on the side of one of eight snowplows positioned throughout Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

The winners:

Taylor Drift, with 12,027 votes, will be placed in Northwest Minnesota.

Clark W. Blizzwald, with 6,667 votes, will patrol central Minnesota.

Dolly Plowton, with 6,315 votes, goes to District 1 in Northeast Minnesota.

Waipahinte (the Dakota word for snowplow) Will handle southwest Minnesota after receiving 6,266 votes.

Beyonsleigh will handle west central Minnesota with 6,016 votes.

You’re Killin’ Me Squalls, with 5,922 votes, receives southeast Minnesota.

Fast and Flurrious is assigned to District 7 in South Central Minnesota after garnering 5,897 votes.

Barbie’s Dream Plow will clear the Twin Cities with 5,787 votes.

For a list of the top 50 vote-getters, find the news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation here.

READ RELATED ARTICLES