Task Force Arrests Two Drug Users

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Investigations into overdoses from fentanyl in St. Cloud have resulted in the arrest of two alleged drug users.

Get our free mobile app

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force has been investigating multiple overdoses and overdose deaths linked to pressed fentanyl pills, commonly called M-Box 30 pills.

Based on those investigations, officials conducted a search of a home in the 100 block of 14th Avenue North on November 9th and arrested 28-year-old Rashawn McDonald of St. Cloud. He was charged with two counts of second-degree sale of a controlled substance and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.



The next day, officials conducted another search of a home in the 800 block of 12th Avenue South and arrested 38-year-old Natasha Zins of St. Cloud on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.



During that investigation, officials also arrested 39-year-old Buddy Loehrer of St. Cloud for 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance, along with 22-year-old Coleton Loeher and 20-year-old Josalynn Mathison, both of St. Cloud, for felony 4th and 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Both Zins and McDonald were moved to the Stearns County Jail and are awaiting trial.