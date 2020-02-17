Talk with George Today About Car Issues on “Grinding Gears”

Photo by Chad Kirchoff on Unsplash

GRINDING GEARS

Have an auto repair question? Have you been working on getting that truck or car back on the road for three weeks now, and find yourself at a loss as to what to do next?

Don't worry. George Reinl from St. Cloud Quick Lube and Detail Center in St. Cloud joins us every Monday from 11:40 to Noon on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on AM1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

HOW TO ASK A QUESTION

You can call in to the show LIVE. Just call us at 320.252.5852. Or if you are a little bit radio shy, we understand. Feel free to send your auto related questions with the year and type of vehicle, the issue you're having, and your name. Send your questions to Kelly@wjon.com. We'll do our best to answer your questions on todays program.