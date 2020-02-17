Author Janice Kamplin Joins Kelly on “The Genius Of Women”

AUTHOR JANICE KAPLAN TOMORROW MORNING ON WJON

Janice Kaplan, a New York Times best selling author, will be a guest tomorrow, Tuesday, February 17th at 10:40 am on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" to talk about her new book, "The Genius of Women: From Overlooked to Changing the World."

Janice is the best selling author of "The Gratitude Diaries" and she is the former editor in chief of "Parade."

Janice Kaplan, The Genius of Women · by Ariane Moore

In "The Genius of Women," Kaplan shares her original and fresh perspective on women's talents, across generations through male dominated power structures, and realized early on that genius is not just about possessing spectacular talent, it is about having that talent recognized.

Kaplan will share with us some of the amazing women geniuses in fields ranging from robotics to music that she discovered. She blends her memoir with one on one interviews with neuroscientists, psychologists, Nobel Prize winners and more.

Don't miss this interview tomorrow morning on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes," at 10:40 am on AM1240 and 95.3 FM WJON; or stream it at www.wjon.com.

