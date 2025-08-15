ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Good news for one St. Cloud elementary school.

The St. Cloud Area School District has announced that all preschool students and students in kindergarten through third grade at Talahi Community School will receive free school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Get our free mobile app

The initiative is made possible through the support of St. Cloud Rotaract and community philanthropists Tom and Janet Grones. In collaboration with Impacks and the Ready. Set. School! Initiative, District 742 is providing grade-level, eco-friendly school supplies delivered to each classroom.

The classrooms will receive a Teacher Tote, a kit filled with enough supplies to support an entire class throughout the school year.

District 742 says it aims to expand this model to serve all PK-5 grade students districtwide in the future.