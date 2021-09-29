Take Back the Night Rally to be Held at St. Cloud’s Eastman Park

ST. CLOUD -- The annual Take Back the Night event is happening Thursday night in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud State University Women's Center and the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center are hosting the 39th annual event at Lake George/Eastman Park.

It starts at 7:00 p.m. with displays and a community connection time. At 7:30 p.m. they'll have a welcome ceremony and the reading of the femicide report. From 8:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. they'll hold a march on campus and downtown.

You are encouraged to wear neon or glowing attire.

