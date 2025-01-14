Take a Kid Fishing Weekend January 18-20
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota's Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is this weekend and the Department of Natural Resources has some reminders.
Adults who take a child 15 years old or younger don't have to have a fishing license. Kids under 16-years-old never need a license.
The DNR says the Take a Kid Fishing Weekend will last into Monday, January 20th due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Authorities say ice safety should be top of mind when going out fishing. Some tips include wearing a life jacket, carrying ice picks or a rope, checking ice thickness at regular intervals, bringing a cell phone, and don't go out alone.
Parents should also talk with kids about ice dangers on lakes, rivers and neighborhood ponds.
Ice fishing tips and a webinar are available on the DNR's website.
