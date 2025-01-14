Take a Kid Fishing Weekend January 18-20

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota's Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is this weekend and the Department of Natural Resources has some reminders.

Adults who take a child 15 years old or younger don't have to have a fishing license. Kids under 16-years-old never need a license.

The DNR says the Take a Kid Fishing Weekend will last into Monday, January 20th due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Authorities say ice safety should be top of mind when going out fishing. Some tips include wearing a life jacket, carrying ice picks or a rope, checking ice thickness at regular intervals, bringing a cell phone, and don't go out alone.

Parents should also talk with kids about ice dangers on lakes, rivers and neighborhood ponds.

Ice fishing tips and a webinar are available on the DNR's website.

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

SNIFF: 17 Smells That 1980s Kids Will Instantly Recognize Do any of these iconic smells bring back some unforgettable (or maybe cringeworthy) '80s memories? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz