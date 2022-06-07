Take a Historic Preservation Tour in Sauk Centre on Thursday

SAUK CENTRE -- You can tour four historic sites in Sauk Centre this week.

The Stearns History Museum is hosting a Heritage Circle Tour Sauk Centre Preservation on Thursday.

Development Director Amy Degerstrom says the first stop will be at the Sinclair Lewis Boyhood Home which just recently went through a preservation project. The second stop is the Sauk Centre Area History Museum and Research Center.

The third stop is the former Blue Valley Creamery, which was recently gifted to the Sauk Centre Historical Society.

If you are in a space that is historic for your town but isn't on the historic registry how do you go about preserving those kinds of spaces? What does the process look like? What are the steps?

Degerstrom says the discussion of the former Blue Valley Creamery will include what that building could become in the future.

They've really been brainstorming about how they can use the space both as an exhibit space and then maybe also as a brew pub, or a restaurant, or a coffee shop or something like that. So it is kind of combing old and new for different uses and spaces.

The day will wrap up with a stop for lunch at the Palmer House Hotel and Restaurant.

Tour schedule:

First Stop: Sinclair Lewis Boyhood Home at 10:00 a.m.

Second Stop: Sauk Centre Area History Museum and Research Center

Third Stop: Former Blue Valley Creamery

Last Stop: Palmer House

Tour ends at 1:00 p.m.

Register by calling the Stearns History Museum at 320-253-8424 or emailing them at info@stearns-museum.org.