ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you've driven down Division Street in St. Cloud lately, you've probably noticed some construction on the former Bonanza property.

According to city documents, work has begun on a new Take 5 Oil Change at that location.

Take 5 began in 1984 in Louisiana. In the mid-1990s, they introduced the stay-in-your-car oil change model with 10-minute service. They have over 1,100 locations across North America, including several in the Twin Cities Metro area.

In 2006, Take 5 Oil Change launched its Children's Hospital fundraiser, and in 2022, they partnered with Folds of Honor.

Bonanza restaurant closed in October of 2022, and that building was torn down in July of 2023.

