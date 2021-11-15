Taco Villa Moving Into Former Taco John’s Building in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A beloved former taco restaurant in the St. Cloud metro area is making a comeback.

Taco Villa on Division Street in Waite Park closed on Christmas Eve in 2011.

Bob Abel recently was able to work with the owners and acquire all the original recipes. He also bought the old Taco John's building in downtown St. Cloud and that is where he will be opening the new Taco Villa.

He says he had to buy one piece of equipment that is necessary to make some of the food specific to Taco Villa.

The plan is to have it open by about mid-December.

Abel's daughter-in-law will be running the restaurant.

Taco John's in St. Cloud closed in May of this year after being in business for 40 years.

