ST. CLOUD -- Taco Villa in downtown St. Cloud is ready to open its dining area.

The restaurant says they have been able to hire more staff and they are now open for dine-in or take-out orders.

Their hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The new Taco Villa opened its drive-thru only back in early March.

They are in the former Taco John's building.