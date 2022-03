ST. CLOUD -- The new Taco Villa in downtown St. Cloud has announced its opening day.

According to a Facebook post, they plan to open their drive-thru on Tuesday.

The hours will be limited to 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. They say the hours and the menu will be limited until they can become fully staffed.

They are located in the former Taco John's building.